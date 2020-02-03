Music on the Hill to return with compositions by Dvořák, Mahler and Clarke

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra announced that the third installment of the Music on the Hill series (MOTH) will feature a program entitled “Dumka” at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Chapel at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
The concert will showcase Antonin Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major.
In addition to work by Dvořák, Dumka will include works by Gustav Mahler and Recca Clarke.
Dumka will see the return of violinists Francesca Anderegg and Nicholas Tavani, violist Jenni Seo, pianist Mary Jo Gothmann and MOTH Artistic Director Richard Belcher on cello.
