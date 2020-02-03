North Mankato Police Chief offers safe driving tips, encourages residents to enroll in emergency notifications

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A tumultuous winter season so far has left southern Minnesota with many days of bad driving conditions.
Last month, weather played a role in three fatal car accidents that all occurred in less than 48 hours.
Lauren Andrego sat down with North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson on Monday, Feb. 3, to discuss what local law enforcement agencies want drivers to know about staying safe in difficult winter driving conditions.
Area residents can also subscribe to a new service that is being offered by the City of North Mankato called Nixle, which is a public address warning system that residents can opt into by texting “56003” to 888-777.
Visit KEYC’s original story about the alert notification system for more information or visit the City of North Mankato’s website to enroll in these alerts today.
