Participation could spike in Iowa Caucus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates are making their final push before the Iowa caucuses take place Monday.
Voters will go to a precinct caucus site and be asked to fill out a candidate preference card.
They will indicate the candidate they are there to support.
After those are tallied, participants will be allowed to caucus and talk to those who are possibly there to support another candidate.
Experts say this year’s participation might spike due to the number of Democratic candidates on the ballot.
They also say it’s possible that reaction to the Trump administration might also spike participation.
