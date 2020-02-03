Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson out of intensive care

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca police officer shot in the line of duty is out of intensive care.
According to his CaringBridge page, Officer Arik Matson spent the weekend in an acute care facility.
Matson was shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person on Waseca’s southeast side with two other officers.
The suspect, 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.
Janovsky is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
A search warrant affidavit says Janovsky “had discussed his desire and intent to commit ‘suicide by cop.’”
