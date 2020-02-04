Brown County Historical Society to offer off-site programs, presentations to seniors

FILE — At a program on fur trading, participants at the Adult Day in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, shared stories about their experiences trapping in Brown County, including trapping muskrats and fox. (Source: Brown County Historical Society)
By Jake Rinehart | February 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:26 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced that it will soon begin offering off-site programs to reach audiences in Brown County facilities that provide housing, assisted living and other services for seniors.

These events will include hands-on activities, show and tell and dress-up opportunities. In addition, participants are encouraged to share their stories about the topics being discussed at each event.

Presentations have already been scheduled for facilities in Springfield, Sleepy Eye and New Ulm. Programs being offered at these locations include fur trade, pioneers, and Native American, Buffalo and Hats Tell Stories.

Contact BCHS Program Coordinator Connie Weilage by phone at (507) 233-2620 or by email at educaition@browncountyhistorymn.org to schedule a program or for more information.

