Building of a new school for the Maple River School District is coming to a vote for the fourth time

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Voters will soon be asked to decide whether or not to approve a $63.3 million bond to build a new Pre-K-though grade 12 school.
“Our current conditions of our physical building, we have some of our buildings that are almost 90 years old, and they are not adequate for how we educate kids today,” Maple River Schools Superintendent Dan Anderson said.
The latest referendum comes after state lawmakers passed the Ag-2-School Tax Credit, which will increase tax credits on school bonds by 70% over the next three years in Minnesota.
The tax credit will result in the state covering over half of the total cost of building the school.
Since 2008, the district’s enrollment has decreased, but is projected to stabilize over the next ten years.
In a community survey, 57% of the total 648 respondents support the project.
While showing the top three reasons for opposing being:
- It was too expensive or the tax impact was too large;
- A lack of trust in the district’s planning process; and
- The opinion that the current schools could be remodeled.
The current buildings need an estimated $32 million in repairs.
“We operate currently under three facilities, it causes insufficiency in our staffing and insufficiency in the way we educate kids and we think we can do it better under one roof,” Anderson added.
If the referendum is approved, it’s expected to take about two years to build the school and the existing buildings will close.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Absentee ballots can be mailed in as early as Monday, Feb. 3.
Visit the Maple River School District’s website for more information, including voting locations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.