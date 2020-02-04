Eagle Lake Park Board invites area residents to participate in winter activities

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Residents of Eagle Lake are invited to attend free winter activities at Lake Eagle Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Eagle Lake Park Board has declared that the events are scheduled to occur with or without snow. All festivities will be hosted at Lake Eagle Park, which is located at 100 Thomas Drive in Eagle Lake.
Planned activities include kickball games, a scavenger hunt with prizes, relay races with prizes, an ice gem hunt with prizes and activity stations. The Park Board says that there are 30 prizes that will be given away, courtesy of the event’s sponsors.
Free refreshments will be available to participants in the pavilion.
The event is free and open to the public.
