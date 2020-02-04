Former Radio Mankato personality joins Mix 99.1 as program director, on-air talent

By Holly Bernstein | February 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:37 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Those tuning into Mix 99.1 might hear a familiar voice on their radio.

TJ Palesotti will be co-hosting weekday mornings alongside Kelsey J, in addition to his role as program director for the station.

Palesotti joins Mix 99.1 after parting ways with Radio Mankato.

Palesotti says he is excited about this new chapter in his life.

“I’m a lover of all music, and really, ultimately, it’s about putting on that good program in the morning that can get people up, get them in a good mood, get them to work or school for the day. But I’m right here in Mankato where I want to be,” Palesotti said.

Palesotti can be heard on FM 99.1 weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

