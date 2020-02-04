Hilltop Florist partners with BENCHS for February’s Hope in Bloom

Hilltop Florist partners with BENCHS for February’s Hope in Bloom
FILE — Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse announced that it will be partnering with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) for its Hope in Bloom program during the month of February. (Source: Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse)
By Jake Rinehart | February 3, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 8:29 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse announced that it will be partnering with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) for its Hope in Bloom program during the month of February.

Hilltop Florist will help raise money for the animal shelter by donating 20% of its proceeds during the month of February.

Animals hold a special place in our hearts here at Hilltop Florist. We are proud to support the Blue Earth Nicollet...

Posted by Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse on Saturday, February 1, 2020

“My family has been incredibly fortunate to have had wonderful dogs that have become family. Our pets have a special place in our hearts. BENCHS has the difficult task of caring for homeless, injured, abandoned, and abused animals. It is often a thankless job, but we appreciate the time and effort that they put into caring for these beautiful animals,” said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist.

Visit Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse’s website for more information about Hope in Bloom.

Hilltop Florist - Hope in Bloom

Hope in Bloom is a program aimed at raising both awareness and financial benefit for area non-profit organizations. The focus will be on non-profit organizations whose missions are to improve the health and wellness of children, families, and the overall

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.