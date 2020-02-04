Hilltop Florist partners with BENCHS for February’s Hope in Bloom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse announced that it will be partnering with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) for its Hope in Bloom program during the month of February.
Hilltop Florist will help raise money for the animal shelter by donating 20% of its proceeds during the month of February.
“My family has been incredibly fortunate to have had wonderful dogs that have become family. Our pets have a special place in our hearts. BENCHS has the difficult task of caring for homeless, injured, abandoned, and abused animals. It is often a thankless job, but we appreciate the time and effort that they put into caring for these beautiful animals,” said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist.
Visit Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse's website for more information about Hope in Bloom.
