Journey Organics answers questions on hemp and CDB products

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sara Keitzer, owner and founder of Journey Organics, joined KEYC News Now This Midday to answer questions about hemp and CBD.
Kietzer is also on the board for the Minnesota Hemp Association. She says that CBD can help bring balance to the system which may be helpful for those who struggle with sleeping. CBD moisturizer is good for the skin, and CBD works as a natural anti-inflammatory which can help with conditions like arthritis.
To learn more about Journey Organics, visit https://journeyorganics.com/, and to learn more about hemp in Minnesota, visit https://www.mnhempassociation.org/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.