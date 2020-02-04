Kookie Cut-Outs helps make baking easy with Kookie kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rachel Britz, the owner of Kookie Cut-Outs, joined KEYC News Now This Morning with Valentine’s Day cookies that you can make using their Kookie Kits.
Britz also teaches classes on baking. The Love is in the Air Cookie Decorating Workshop is a Valentine’s Day class that covers how to properly use royal icing. The class takes place on Feb. 8, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
To register for a class, purchase a Kookie Kit, or learn more about Kookie Cut-Outs, visit http://www.kookiecutouts.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.