Lakefield police seek suspect involved in a hit and run

Lakefield, Minn. (KEYC) - Lakefield Police seek a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Surveillance footage released by the police department shows the suspect vehicle rear-ending another vehicle. Authorities responded to the scene in front of Bannister Repair on Main Street.
Officials believe the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information about the suspect and the vehicle involved is asked to contact the police department. To do so, call 507-662-5353.
