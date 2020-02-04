Le Sueur Henderson High School starts ski and snowboard club; first of its kind

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur Henderson High School has a new after school activity, but it’s not exactly a chess club or a part of the athletic program.
In a move to broaden co-curricular opportunities for students, Le Sueur Henderson High School has started up their own ski and snowboard club that travels to Mt. Kato every week to shred the slopes.
The club was an idea of one teacher who's an avid snowboarder himself.
“What my goal is here is that not only are we exposing kids to this opportunity, but we’re giving them something they can take away for the rest of their lives. Something healthy they can do the rest of their lives and something they can enjoy with their friends and their families,” says English teacher Cole Polson.
Polson says a goal of his is to get students active.
“I think that’s something kids really need nowadays, especially with all the things going on, a lot of social media stuff that they get into and just getting them outside and getting them working out and engaging in healthy activities,” says Polson.
The ski and snowboard group is a part of a collection of a broad number of clubs the high school has started to reach students who may not be interested in just sports.
“Really the reason we started our clubs was to kind of get to those students who didn’t want to be in an every day co-curricular activity. Kids who are looking to get involved, be with friends after school, but didn’t want to make that commitment of every single day and maybe weren’t interested in traditional athletics,” says Dean of Students Jeff Christ.
Monday was the club's first annual run to Mt. Kato, but members hope to hit the slopes even earlier next year.
“Hopefully this is like a new thing they do next year and start earlier so it’s not in February. I’m pretty stoked about it and it’s something to do besides other clubs. We can come here and ride and bomb some hills,” says junior Zach Plonske.
Polson says he hopes the club can expand into the middle school and that it'll last for years to come.
“Really what I’m getting at here is that we’re able to take grades six through 12, we’re able to take everybody and we’re able to give them multiple opportunities to go along. So I hope kids see this, I hope they really want to enjoy it and I hope they get out there and have fun,” says Polson.
The LHHS ski and snowboard club will be shredding the slopes through this month and hopefully into March.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.