The need for blood donations in the winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With winter bringing unpredictable conditions, the chances to donate blood at drives, is essential.
Last year alone, The Area American Red Cross dealt with 40 blood drive cancellations due to the weather. With blood being a constant need, every drive counts.
“It’s really important to have these blood drives, especially through the winter because you know how predictable the weather is. We can’t re-make it up so quickly. Because blood has a shelf life its not like we can freeze it and keep it forever,” said Charge Nurse Marisa Wencl.
Giving blood at American Red Cross blood drives gives those donating the option to receive an email of where your blood went.
One donation can save up to three people’s lives.
