North Mankato road to be closed Wednesday for tree removal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Tuesday afternoon that Lor Ray Drive will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for tree removal.
City officials say that the Lor Ray Drive will be closed between James Drive and Nottingham Drive.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and remain in effect until the job has been completed.
A detour will be available to motorists, as well as an alternative entrance to Mayo Clinic Health System — Northridge.
