Parking available at no cost at downtown Mankato parking ramps on Friday, Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Tuesday that public parking ramps will be available at no cost on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.
City officials say that the decision was made after taking the number of events happening at and around the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center into consideration.
Parking ramps that will be available at no cost include:
- Mankato Place Parking Ramp;
- Civic Center Parking Ramp;
- Second Street Parking Ramp; and
- the new parking ramp on the corner of Second and Main Streets.
Events that are scheduled at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, Feb. 7, include:
- Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Hockey vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers — Doors open at 1 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 2:07 p.m.
- No. 3 Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey vs. No. 15 Northern Michigan — Doors open at 6 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
- Performance by Aaron Lewis in the Grand Hall — Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Events that are scheduled at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, include:
- Dancing with the Mankato Stars — Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
- Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Hockey vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers — Doors open at 1 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 2:07 p.m.
- No. 3 Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey vs. No. 15 Northern Michigan — Doors open at 6 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
City officials add that due to the close proximity of all events, the Mankato Place ramp and the use of the third-floor skyway and glass front entry doors near the Hilton Garden Inn would be the most convenient for people attending hockey games.
Visit KEYC News Now’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in and around the greater Mankato area, as well as in the entire southern Minnesota and northern Iowa region.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.