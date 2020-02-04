Rep. Bob Vogel announces that he will not seek re-election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Bob Vogel (R-Elko New Market) announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Vogel announced the decision in a statement in which he thanked those who have helped him in public service. In his statement, he continued, further, to say that the decision not to seek re-election was a difficult one, but he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
“I never dreamed growing up in New Market, then a community of 250 people, that I would have the honor of representing over 38,000 people in the Minnesota House for three terms,” Vogel said. “Serving in public office has been a great privilege and truly a life-changing experience.”
The 70-year-old New Market native was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, where he has since served on a number of committees during his time at the Legislature. Vogel currently sits on the House Ways and Means, Labor and Government Operations Committees and is also a member of the House State Government Finance Division.
