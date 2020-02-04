St. Paul man sentenced for sexual assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man is sentenced for a sexual assault that occurred in Mankato in July 2018.
34-year-old Bob Masaki was sentenced for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction Monday in Blue Earth County court.
Masaki connected with the victim through Facebook under an alias and eventually persuaded her to agree to a photoshoot.
The criminal complaint says Masaki began inappropriately touching the woman to which she protested and then pinned her to the bed and assaulted her.
He is sentenced to 36 months in prison at the St. Cloud Correctional facility and is credited with 456 days’ time served according to state case records.
