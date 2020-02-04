Tyler Janovsky appears in Waseca County court for bail sentencing

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Tyler Janovsky was brought into Waseca County court Tuesday wearing a protective vest.
The judge set his bail at $2 million with conditions and $3 million without.
He also had a separate bail hearing on an earlier drug case.
Janovsky is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He's currently being held by the Department of Corrections.
His next court date is April 14, when he’s scheduled for what court documents are calling a settlement conference.
