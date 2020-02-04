Tyler Janovsky appears in Waseca County court for bail sentencing

Tyler Janovsky is escorted to an ambulance after he appeared in court for a bail sentencing at the Waseca County Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The judge set his bail at $2 million with conditions and $3 million without. Janovsky is in custody for his alleged role in the shooting that critically injured Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson in January. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | February 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:05 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Tyler Janovsky was brought into Waseca County court Tuesday wearing a protective vest.

The judge set his bail at $2 million with conditions and $3 million without.

He also had a separate bail hearing on an earlier drug case.

Janovsky is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He's currently being held by the Department of Corrections.

His next court date is April 14, when he’s scheduled for what court documents are calling a settlement conference.

