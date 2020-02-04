Tyler Janovsky appears in Waseca County court for bail sentencing

Tyler Janovsky is escorted to an ambulance after he appeared in court for a bail sentencing at the Waseca County Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The judge set his bail at $2 million with conditions and $3 million without. Janovsky is in custody for his alleged role in the shooting that critically injured Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson in January. (Source: Gage Cureton)