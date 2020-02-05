Blue Earth County hosts open house discussion on upcoming trails Wednesday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents are invited to discuss an upcoming trail for pedestrians and bicyclists in Mankato Wednesday night.
Public Works staff will be on-hand to answer any questions or comments about the trail planned for near the Stadium Road and West Pleasant Intersection along Stoltzman Road.
The open house will be held at the Blue Earth County Public Works Department located at 35 Map Drive in Mankato from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
