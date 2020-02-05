Dancing with the Mankato Stars pairs local celebrities with professional dancers for charity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mitzi Roberts from Dance Express joined KEYC News Now This Morning to talk about Dancing with the Mankato Stars.
The annual fundraiser pairs local stars with professional dancers for a night of competitive dancing. The event raises money for the American Red Cross, with all funds staying in Minnesota to help those who are in times of crisis.
Saturday, February 8, 2020, 7:00 PM. at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Center. Tickets are still available at the box office.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.