DFL lays out legal marijuana plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Some top Minnesota Democratic lawmakers plan to make a major push in the 2020 legislative session to legalize recreational marijuana.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Senate Assistant Minority Leader Jeff Hayden acknowledged at a news conference that they probably won’t be able to enact the bill this session, given strong opposition from the Senate’s Republican majority.
They say their bill might not even get a vote on the House floor. But Winkler says legalization is coming to Minnesota - it’s just a question of when.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said the Senate won’t consider marijuana legalization this year.
