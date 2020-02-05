Fatal fire in Mankato under investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the life of one person Wednesday.
At 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to a structure fire at 1403 Carney Ave. in Mankato.
“When we arrived we identified there was a fire inside the first floor and there was a victim inside. We were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, and unfortunately, the victim was deceased,” says Associate Director of the Department of Safety Jeff Bengtson.
“It was substantial for a while. It didn’t seem to last that long. They must have got to the source of it rather quickly,” says Carney Avenue resident Robert Doring.
The fire claimed the life of an elderly man who neighbors say had recently checked himself out of a nursing home.
A postal worker says the elderly man was living alone after his wife had died.
Authorities say they’re still working to find out how the fire started.
“We’re working on an investigation right now and we won’t have a cause determination for a while,” says Bengtson.
Damage to the residence is estimated at about $38,000.
The name of the deceased person will be released pending family notification.
No one was injured while battling the blaze.
