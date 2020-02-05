Flu activity remains widespread across Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Currently, the Minnesota Department of Health classifies flu activity in the state as widespread.
Last week, nearly 200 Minnesotans were hospitalized due to the flu. That brings the total number of influenza hospitalizations this season to more than 1,400.
Officials with the Department of Health report 36 deaths due to the flu in Minnesota, one of those was pediatric.
They also reported 77 new school outbreaks in the state last week, bringing the total number this season to 531.
