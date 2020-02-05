It’s Time To Talk engages community in a discussion of race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City leaders, law enforcement students and more gathered at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to have a conversation about race
The 5th annual It’s Time To Talk is an engaging event that educates, engages and empowers those in attendance.
Participants heard from local storytellers before breaking off into smaller groups to share their lived experiences of race.
With so many in attendance, event organizers were happy so many believe the topic to be important within the community.
To learn more visit the YWCA website by clicking here.
