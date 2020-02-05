Madelia’s Glover breaks another program record against WEM

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Less than a month after setting a new program record, Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover has done it again.
Glover and the rest of the Madelia boys’ basketball team hosted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, where they would ultimately be defeated by a score of 97-44.
Glover would score 30 points for the Blackhawks in the contest. In addition to this feat, Glover passed Kendall Peterson to become the all-time leading scorer in Madelia Blackhawks boys’ basketball history.
During his career at Madelia, Glover has scored 1,419 points.
Sophomore Ja’Sean Glover and the rest of the Madelia Blackhawks boys’ basketball team is scheduled to return to the hardwood at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Wabasso.
