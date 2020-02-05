Mankato local makes his way in music

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local artist Colby Straka joined KEYC News Now at Noon to perform a couple of songs and share his passion for music.
Straka was born and raised in Mankato. He began performing at open mic nights at Red Rocks and Pub 500 and has since played gigs around the area every week. Straka taught himself guitar when he was in high school, then began playing again after college. He now shares his talents with the community he grew up in.
Straka says his music is upbeat and fun, and he does acoustic covers of pop, rock and country songs.
To learn more about Straka, visit https://www.colbystraka.com/
