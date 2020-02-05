Minnesota State wrestlers prepare for homestand against Dragons

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Feb. 6, against the Minnesota State University-Moorhead Dragon in Mankato.
We caught up with the squad to talk about the unique atmosphere inside Bresnan Arena.
“[The atmosphere inside Bresnan Arena is] exhilarating, every time it seems like the first time," senior wrestler Matthew Blome said. "It makes going on that mat in front of fans fresh and new every time. Makes me want to keep competing and working my butt off to go out there and win.”
There’s no shortage of excitement heading into a match at Bresnan Arena, especially if you’re wrestling for the home team, with an introduction that turns the lights down low and gets the crowd ready for the action.
“It’s really a blast, there’s not really quite feelings that can describe it that you’ll get later on in life, but it’s a very memorable experience, and we all appreciate the moments we have,” explained sophomore wrestler Trevor Turriff.
“Just coming out of that tunnel and hearing their name, and fans, that’s a pretty cool memory, at least it would be if it was me. And it is a big deal for me, I like coming out of there too,” added Head Coach Jim Makovsky.
The Mavericks will host the Dragons at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, inside Bresnan Arena.
