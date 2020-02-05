MnDOT works to make St. Peter intersections safer

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is working to make the intersections of Highway 169 and 22 and Highways 169 and 99 in St. Peter safer after noticing an increase in crashes.
The intersection of Highway 22 and 169 has seen 106 crashed in the last 10 years.
Proposed changes include dual left-turn lanes and roundabouts.
The next step in the project is an open house, which will likely happen in late February or early March.
“So we came up with our own criteria with the help of St. Peter and those criteria are safety, capacity for 169, capacity for 22 and 99, speed, impact, and when I say impact, I’m talking about buying property in order to install whatever solution we have and then cost,” explained Forrest Hasty, MnDOT principal engineer and project manager.
Visit MnDOT’s website for more information about the project.
