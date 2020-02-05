New Ulm residents urged to prepare for spring flooding

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Flooding is nothing new for New Ulm Residents, who received a significant amount in spring 2019.
“We have two rivers that meet New Ulm, the Cottonwood and the Minnesota River. The Cottonwood is also the very first to flood,” New Ulm Chief of Police Dave Borchert said.
Now early predictions indicate the potential of a higher risk for flooding than last year, with river levels at the highest its been in 120 years.
With that in mind New Ulm Emergency Management and the American Red Cross wants homeowners to be ready.
“Think as if you know you’re going to have a flood tomorrow, what will you need?” said Borchert.
“We want you to have an evacuation kit, ideally supplies that can last you three days. Think about everything in a household you’ll need including for your pets" said Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist, Morgan Sommers.
“Something you can grab and leave your house within 20 minutes,” added Borchert.
They also suggest moving your valuables to a different location ahead of time.
“And having a plan, so that if you do have to evacuate...where will you go,” said Sommers.
Another component to protect yourself is to explore flood insurance.
“Talk to your family, maybe talk to your insurance agent. Do you have enough insurance coverage,” added Borchert.
A timely reminder, as flood insurance typically takes 30 days to go into affect.
As head of the New Ulm Emergency Management Committee, Chief of Police Dave Borchert encourages residents to contact him with any concerns.
