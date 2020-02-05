RoboBros combine robotics with advocacy for handicap accessibility

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Eileen Holz is an accessibility advocate and wheelchair user who has lived in Saint Peter her entire life.
She said she frequently notices accessibility challenges in her community.
To get around, Holz drives a wheelchair accessible van, which has several different moving parts.
“The ramp unfolds down and lets me get in, and the hand controls work with levers and gears," Holz said.
These functions are much like a robot, Holz noted.
That’s where the RoboBros come in.
“I took the boys out to see my van, because I thought it was a great way to show them how their robotics might help in a real life situation," Holz said.
The RoboBros are a For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) LEGO League robotics team made up of sixth grade boys from Saint Peter.
The FLL is a global program with two different aspects.
One requires teams to build and program a robot for competition.
The other aspect requires teams to create a solution to a problem based on a yearly challenge theme.
This year’s theme asks teams to identify a problem with a building or space in their community.
Their objective: the Saint Peter post office.
The post office currently only has one ramp in the back, but the boys are hoping that with this project, they can increase accessibility even more.
Still, the team’s coach, Matt Borowy, said there are challenges.
“It’s really been tricky to figure out working with a federally owned building. It’s not just we can do this thing. We have to get permission, because we don’t own the building," he said.
Because it’s a federally owned building, the city can’t direct the post office to make any changes.
Regulations also prohibit gifts or gratuities.
Saint Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said, for some buildings, there’s also the challenge of finding the balance between accessibility and historic preservation.
“So part of that is working through some of the issues with the [U.S. Department of the Interior] for buildings that are either contributing or are part of the National Register of Historic Places," Prafke said.
Still, the city has a new effort to address handicap accessibility.
In a separate initiative, Prafke said the city has a new Downtown Handicap Accessibility Program to help provide grant funding to increase accessibility in the Central Business District.
The boys are still hopeful their project can come to fruition.
Team member Roan Gerstbauer said that if they are able to work out a solution, the team will raise donations to fund construction of a new ramp.
“I think we can really help the community if this ramp gets built," Gerstbauer said.
Holz is hopeful for more businesses to become handicap accessible.
“I kind of think after living in Saint Peter this long that I deserve to be front door business," she said.
The RoboBros will soon be presenting their project at the state competition.
