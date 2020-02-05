Super Tuesday Primary to replace Minnesota caucus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.
The tally shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.
For Minnesota, the primary election should be a much smoother process.
That's because, for the first time since 1992, Minnesota will be using traditional primary voting to determine the state's choice of candidates for president.
“In Minnesota, we still have a caucus, but it won’t be to determine our candidate for president or choice for our candidate for president. So in Iowa, they still use that process. In Minnesota, now the march third election will replace that, so we’ll be having people vote on actual ballots. They will be checking in like they do on a normal election day. They’ll be declaring their party to get the right ballot, but we’ll be having a little more of our elections infrastructure in place to support that vote, which is something that was not occurring in Iowa when they use their regular caucus approach,” explained Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County director of property and environmental resources.
You don’t have to wait until election day to vote, as early in-person voting and absentee voting is available to all Minnesotans already.
Visit MNVotes.org for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.