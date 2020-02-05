Super Tuesday Primary to replace Minnesota caucus

“In Minnesota, we still have a caucus, but it won’t be to determine our candidate for president or choice for our candidate for president. So in Iowa, they still use that process. In Minnesota, now the march third election will replace that, so we’ll be having people vote on actual ballots. They will be checking in like they do on a normal election day. They’ll be declaring their party to get the right ballot, but we’ll be having a little more of our elections infrastructure in place to support that vote, which is something that was not occurring in Iowa when they use their regular caucus approach,” explained Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County director of property and environmental resources.