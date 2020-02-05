Waseca’s Willingham scores 1,000th career point in Coaches vs. Cancer game

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Bluejays boys’ basketball team hosted the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday night in a Coaches vs. Cancer game at Waseca High School.
Prior to the game, the Waseca High School and NRHEG pep bands performed together to kick the Coaches vs. Cancer festivities off for all in attendance.
Waseca would be in the lead for almost the entirety of this contest, as the Bluejays would earn the 101-46 victory against the Panthers.
Waseca junior Kyreese Willingham would lead all scorers in this contest, as he finished the game with 30 points. In addition to the 30 points Willingham would score, he would also score his 1,000th career point as a Bluejay.
In addition to Willingham’s efforts, Waseca was also led by Ryan Dufault, who finished the contest with 17 points, while juniors Andrew Morgan and Matt Seberson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was led in scoring by senior Lonnie Wilson, who scored in 17 points.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.