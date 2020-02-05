West’s Spaude inks NLI

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It's national signing day as some of our area athletes made their college plans official.
Sports Director Rob Clark has more.
It’s an exciting time for Mankato West student-athlete Spencer Spaude.
The senior just inked his national letter of intent to take his academic and athletic talents to the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I really wanted to play football at the next level, and I thought Duluth was the perfect fit for me academically and athletically,” said Spaude.
Spaude will go down in program history as one of the best pass catchers to suit up for the Scarlets.
Spaude was a three year starter and caught 11 touchdowns in his final season for West to go along with 827 yards.
“My favorite moment would be this past year’s Jug game. That’s always a fun game to play at MSU and play in front of all Mankato,” Spaude added.
Spaude is fourth in West history with 122 receptions, and the decision to choose Minnesota Duluth was easy after visiting with the team.
“I really liked the culture there. I like all the coaches and like what they have going on and decided to join the team,” said Spaude.
Congratulations to all of our area student athletes that signed their national letter of intent!
