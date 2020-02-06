Annual J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Memorial Scholarship now available to high school seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic is encouraging high school seniors in the greater Mankato area to apply for the annual $2,000 J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Memorial Scholarship from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
The application deadline has been scheduled for March 9.
Students who are interested in applying must write about how character has been important in achieving their accomplishments to date, how character will be a key cornerstone of their future and how they recognize character in others.
To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior and reside within the Mankato Clinic service area, which includes Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Lake Crystal, Mapleton and nearby communities. In addition, the applicant must plan to attend college, university, community college or vocational school after graduating from high school.
Visit the Mankato Clinic’s website for more information and to apply online.
