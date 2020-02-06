AP sources: Covington, Capela on move in 4-team trade

Also in the deal: Jarred Vanderbilt is leaving Denver for Minnesota, and the Nuggets are getting Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves, who are getting Evan Turner as well from the Hawks. Gerald Green — who is out with a season-long foot injury — also goes to Denver from Houston to help make the math work and is likely to be waived once the deal is final, and Atlanta will also have to make another move to finalize the trade since it must first clear a roster spot. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Hawks would waive Chandler Parsons to clear the necessary space.