BLC, GAC, MLC women’s basketball teams go undefeated on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings, Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties and Martin Luther College Knights women’s basketball teams celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a victory on Wednesday.
The BLC Vikings traveled to Minneapolis for a game against North Central University (MN).
The Vikings were able to hold off a late surge from North Central, as they earned the 80-77 victory to improve their record to 18-2 overall this season.
Bethany Lutheran College was led by junior Hanna Geistfeld, who led the Vikings with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Junior Abbey Olson also paved the way for BLC, as she ended the contest with 23 points and six rebounds.
The Bethany Lutheran College women’s basketball team’s next game is against the University of Northwestern (MN) at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Golden Gusties played host to Carleton on Wednesday evening in St. Peter.
The Gusties would take a commanding lead early and win big, with the final score ending 90-61 in favor of Gustavus.
Gustavus was led in this contest by Cailtin Rorman, who would finish the contest with a game-high 23 points.
Also aiding the Gusties was Anna Sanders, who scored 22 points in 24 minutes of play.
The Gustavus Adolphus College women’s basketball team is scheduled to face St. Olaf in their next contest at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Northfield, Minnesota.
The Martin Luther College women’s basketball team hosted Crown College (MN) in New Ulm on Wednesday.
The Knights outscored Crown College 21-5 to take a 40-17 halftime lead.
Crown College would never be able to cut the deficit to single digits, as Martin Luther would go on to earn the 71-57 victory.
Emily Witkowski empowered the Knights to the victory, as she led all scorers with 23 points and secured an additional seven rebounds.
Cassandra Rose provided an additional 13 points and nine rebounds for Martin Luther College.
The Knights will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 8, in St. Paul, Minnesota, when they play the University of Northwestern (MN) at 4:45 p.m.
