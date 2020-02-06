Brown County Historical Society awarded grant to inventory textiles collection

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm was recently awarded a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant for $9,973.
The grant will be used to inventory and catalog part of the society’s textiles collection.
The project will inventory, catalog and photograph 1,330 objects that are stored in the Brown County Museum’s textile storage room. The objects include clothing, clothing accessories, household furnishings and fiber arts artifacts.
This project will be the first phase of a five-year comprehensive inventory of the 16,000 artifacts in the Brown County Historical Society’s artifact collection.
Staff at the museum say that the inventory will be completed by two part-time contractors, who will enter information about each artifact into the society’s electronic collections database before photographing and repacking the artifacts into their storage boxes.
Anyone who is interested in applying for a contractor position can visit the Brown County Historical Society’s website or by contacting BCHS Collections Curator Ryan Harren by telephone at (507) 233-2624.
This project was made possible, in part, by the residents of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
