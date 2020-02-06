Celebrating National Froyo Day at Frozen Yogurt Creations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You scream, I scream, we all scream for… Frozen Yogurt?
Frozen yogurt is the delicious, creamy treat that many of us love. It really didn’t become mainstream popular until the 1970s but today it is as popular as ever.
Thursday, Feb. 6 is National Frozen Yogurt Day and to celebrate Kelsey and Lisa visited Frozen Yogurt Creations in Mankato.
Frozen Yogurt Creations has 75 different toppings that you can add to your frozen yogurt, like the juice-filled bobas. They have 16 different combinations of yogurts, custards, gelatos, and sorbets. There are also 12 different flavors of ice cream available.
Their store is located just off Madison E Avenue, and you can learn about them at http://www.frozenyogurtcreations.com/
