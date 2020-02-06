Construction planned for new recycling center in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Over a year after a fire heavily damaged the Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling Center, plans for a new building are taking shape.
The December 2018 fire gutted the complex and forced services to move to the fairgrounds temporarily.
The drop-off was eventually moved back to the original facility several months later.
The county says construction is set to begin later this month on a brand-new building for residents to drop off materials.
Once construction begins, services will be limited to just recycling and bags of household garbage.
Visit Waseca County’s website for more information and updates.
