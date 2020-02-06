Construction planned for new recycling center in Waseca

Construction planned for new recycling center in Waseca
By Dion Cheney | February 5, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 8:26 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Over a year after a fire heavily damaged the Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling Center, plans for a new building are taking shape.

The December 2018 fire gutted the complex and forced services to move to the fairgrounds temporarily.

The drop-off was eventually moved back to the original facility several months later.

The county says construction is set to begin later this month on a brand-new building for residents to drop off materials.

Once construction begins, services will be limited to just recycling and bags of household garbage.

Visit Waseca County’s website for more information and updates.

Waseca County, MN

Construction is scheduled to begin in February, 2020. Our facility will be conducting limited services. At that time we will NOT be accepting large loads. We will be limited to recycling and bags of household garbage. Please watch Waseca County media sources for updates and/or changes. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

