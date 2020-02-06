Cosmetology school in Jackson looking to win second consecutive national award

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — An award-winning cosmetology program, in the small town of Jackson, Minnesota, is looking to win a second consecutive national award.
The standard for excellence at the Minnesota West Community and Technology College Cosmetology and Spa is rooted in its leadership.
“What I wanted to do is provide the best education, the best equipment, the latest, the newest, everything we could, so that students, you know, in our industry that want to go work in the big city or they want to go to L.A. or New York - they’re going to be prepared for that right here in Jackson,” said Danylle Espenson, instructor and manager.
A year ago, students in the program submitted content for America’s Beauty Show, specifically the Global Image Awards category.
Teams of four picked an individual to model their concept.
“It was just really exciting, they didn’t even expect us to be there actually, and when we were there they were like ‘We’re not sure if Jackson, Minnesota, is here’ and so when they called the students that were on the team, they stood up and they were so excited,” Instructor Callie Krause said.
Now, the second time around, trying to extend the winning streak teams took their tools to create.
“This is when they can do whatever they want, and so we really kind of give them that license to just go crazy and have fun,” Krause said.
"If people get scrambled, you have your team there and that relationship that everybody has with everybody here," cosmetology student Cesar Flores said.
On a normal day, students are challenged.
“Our industry is super rewarding, however, it’s taxing, it’s taxing on your body,” Espenson said.
But, students say, with the field being as limitless as it is there is a great opportunity to build a great career.
The finalists for the beauty show will be announced in March and the award show is April 18 to April 20 in Chicago.
