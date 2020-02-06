Crop commodity programs ARC, PLC sign-up deadline looms closer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2018 farm bill’s commodity farm program offers two forms of coverage and though some producers might be waiting on county yield numbers to be released before making their decision, experts say it isn’t worth it to wait.
Unlike the previous farm bill, farmers are only locked into their coverage choice for two years in 2019 and 2020 and starting in 2021 it becomes a yearly decision, but farmers still face a tricky dilemma.
“We’ve only seen about 5% to 10% of our producers into the office up to this point, we have a lot of producers to get in the door in the next five weeks here,” said Bradley Flatin, county executive director for the Blue Earth and Nicollet county Farm Service Agency.
The deadline to sign-up for either price-loss coverage or ag-risk coverage is March 16 of this year, and some producers are waiting for the release of county yield numbers before they make a decision.
Farm analyst Kent Thiesse warns that info may come a few months too late.
“They’re using RMA crop insurance data which probably won’t be released until some time in May, of course, we won’t know the final market year average price until after August 31 of this year, so we probably won’t know a lot more data than we know right now,” said farm analyst with MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, Kent Thiesse.
Price-loss coverage, or PLC, is calculated based on market-year averages and if price falls below $3.70 for corn and $8.40 for soybeans, producers can expect to see payments from the PLC program.
The ag-risk coverage, or ARC, is calculated based on national average price and county average yields and is guaranteed revenue protection.
“When we look at soybeans, it looks like the price is high enough that there won’t be a PLC payment and so that probably leans that a little more toward ARC-county, especially counties that had reduced yields there,” said Thiesse.
Corn may make for more of a process in the decision making.
“Basically if a county looks like it’s going to have a 20% loss or more, probably leans toward ARC-county, if you’re in counties that the yields were reduced, but not to that 20% level, if you don’t think there’s going to be an ARC-county payment, you maybe look at PLC because now you have price protection,” said Thiesse.
“There’s a lot of different calculators out there for producers to utilize to input their farm-specific data to put in to see if it’s going to be a benefit to their operation,” said Flatin.
A calculator provided by the North Dakota State University Extension that has data for all counties in Minnesota is attached here.
Information regarding the two programs provided by the United States Department of Agriculture can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.