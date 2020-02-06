Hometown Business Connection: Tune Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You never know what treasures you will find at the region’s only tried and true record store, Tune Town in Old Town Mankato.
“I’ve been doing it such a long time, it’s in my blood, I guess, if you want to call it that,” Owner Carl Nordmeier said.
In an era of digital downloads, Tune Town has stayed the course and discovered what turns around comes around.
“We are surviving because of vinyl. If it weren’t for the revival of vinyl, we wouldn’t be here. Tune Town would be history,” Nordmeier stated.
Just like the records he sells, Nordemeir has a history in music.
“I opened it when I was 23 years old. I didn’t have any baggage. I saved up a lot of money, worked in a factory for a couple of years — that kept me motivated. I knew I didn’t want to work in a factory for the rest of my life,” Nordmeier explained.
He's changed locations a couple of times, but has found harmony with his neighbors in Old Town.
“I’m the only place that buys CDs. Nobody buys CDs anymore."
Nordmeier has found his groove in life, adding that he “enjoy going to work every day, [even though] I don’t make a lot of money.”
He’s found it’s the music, not money, that makes the world go round.
