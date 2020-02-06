LEEP Legends softball game looking for community nominations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re coming up on year six for LEEP’s annual LEEP Legends Softball Game.
It’s that time of year not where the game is played, but where LEEP is looking for players to play in the game.
LEEP, which stands for Leisure Education for Exceptional People, is where they teach people with intellectual and developmental disabilities different hobbies and sports.
This year, the committee wants to hear from community members as a player will be chosen through community nominations.
“The attitude and excitement and energy that someone can bring to an event — it’s a fun, family-focused event. Having people that can channel that and amplify the impact of the event is crucial,” LEEP Legends Committee Chair Justin Day explained.
Visit LEEP’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.