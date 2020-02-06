Madelia Fire Department warns of carbon monoxide after close call

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Fire Department issues a warning about carbon monoxide after responding to an incident that could have been much worse.
Officials responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Wednesday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. The department says they arrived to find dangerous carbon monoxide levels.
An inspection by an HVAC professional found a combination of a faulty damper, an animal carcass in the chimney and a hole at the bottom of the chimney causing carbon monoxide to leak into all levels of the home. No injuries were reported.
Officials say this scenario is a good reminder of the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector.
If you suspect carbon monoxide in your home, you’re reminded to call 911.
