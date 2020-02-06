Mankato East, Waseca ranked No. 2 in latest boys’ basketball poll

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Cougars and Waseca Bluejays boys’ basketball teams have both been ranked No. 2 in their respective classes on Wednesday.
Mankato East, a Class 3AAA team, sits behind only Minnehaha Academy, while Waseca, who plays in Class 2AA, trails only Caledonia for the top spot,
Sports Director Rob Clark joined Lauren Andrego on KEYC News Now at 6:30 to explain what has made both of these teams so successful this season.
