1 Million Cups brings entrepreneurs and the community together to support new ventures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gary Scott from 1 Million Cups joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their weekly meetings and upcoming “On the Road” event, taking place Feb. 12.
1 Million Cups is a national organization that is a twist on the Shark tank formula. Community leaders meet with entrepreneurs and to find and support new business ventures.
Thanks to strong community interest, 1 Million Cups have gone from meeting monthly to now meeting weekly. These meetings are held on Wednesdays, at 9:00 a.m. at the College of Business Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at MSU Mankato.
The “On the Road” event takes place on Feb. 12 at the St. Peter Community Center.
To learn more visit https://www.1millioncups.com/mankato
