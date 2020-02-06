Minnesota Pork Producers Association addresses tough markets and African Swine Fever at annual meeting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Pork Producers Association held its annual meeting in Minneapolis last week, discussing less than ideal markets over the past year and preventative steps to take against the continued threat of African Swine Fever.
African Swine Fever is a viral disease in pigs that is making waves across the eastern hemisphere.
North America has never had a case of the viral disease that, according to reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, has claimed the lives of more than one million pigs in China alone.
North America has taken extra preventative action since first reports of the viral disease in the summer of 2018, including more protection on the border and protective storage methods in feed and vitamins that aren’t made in the U.S that are imported from other countries.
“So what’s happened is we’ve seen feed mills, feed companies and in some cases, farms, build storage here in the U.S. so if a product is imported here, then it’ll go sit in heated storage for a specified amount of weeks in an effort to let any sort of virus that would be in that product, die out,” said CEO of the Minnesota Pork Board, Minnesota Pork Producers Association, David Preisler.
China and other countries are not allowed to export pork.
African Swine Fever cannot be contracted by humans.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.