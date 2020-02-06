Owners of Terrace View Golf Course purchasing Minneopa Golf Course

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Owners of Terrace View Golf Course in Mankato are in the process of buying nearby Minneopa Golf Club.
Minneopa Golf Club just celebrated its 90 year anniversary. The former owners have made a number of improvements over the years, including adding a driving range and a new fleet of golf carts, rebuilding the clubhouse, and expanding food and drink options.
Co-owner of Terrace View Golf Course Brittany Linder says they believe the idea of owning and partnering two golf courses together will be beneficial for everyone to enjoy.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.