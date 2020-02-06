Prep Athlete: Nicollet/Loyola’s Marah Hulke

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet/Loyola’s Marah Hulke has been dressing for the varsity girls’ basketball team since she was in seventh grade. This season, Hulke is tearing up the court as a sophomore and is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s really consistent, she’s there for her teammates when they need her to be, she sets a positive example with her work ethic and how she plays the game,” Nicollet/Loyola girls’ basketball Head Coach Jordan Rudenick said.
Although Hulke is an underclassman, she is serving as a team captain for the second consecutive year.
“It’s important to me because even though I am younger, some people do look up to me and to know that they ask me for advice and it’s cool to know as an underclassman to be leading your team,” Hulke explained.
“As a young athlete in a captain role, she carries that personality really well. She’s confident with what she’s doing. She’s always going to be one of the hardest working girls that’s in the gym and those are the type of players that you want as your captains,” Rudenick added.
This season Hulke is averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game, showing up on both sides of the court.
“She shoots the ball really well, we’re working on her ball-handling a little bit and getting to the rim, but she’s always looking to get somebody else open shots and create some looks for us,” Rudenick stated.
“I would say my hustle is good. I love playing defense and getting a steal and getting a layup it fires up the team,” Hulke said.
Hulke has plenty of time remaining in her high school career to continue perfecting her craft.
“I just want to give it my all every game and put out my best effort on the floor and whatever happens, happens and I’ll be proud of any result,” Hulke said.
